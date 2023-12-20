Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Bought by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% during the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Massachusetts Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 6,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% during the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $258.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.85. The company has a market capitalization of $77.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.43 and a 1-year high of $264.19.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.32%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.82.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

