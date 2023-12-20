IMC Chicago LLC Acquires 107,020 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

IMC Chicago LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 450.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 107,020 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $11,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 738.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,453,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,117,639,000 after buying an additional 27,699,844 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,712,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,656,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309,189 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,656,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,830,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141,257 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $264,082,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $218,373,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

IEF opened at $96.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.20 and its 200 day moving average is $93.77. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $100.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2816 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

