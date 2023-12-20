IMC Chicago LLC Acquires New Stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)

IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 414,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $15,399,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned 1.51% of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SDS. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 272.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 291.3% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 332.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDS opened at $29.98 on Wednesday. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a 52-week low of $29.97 and a 52-week high of $47.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.93.

In other news, major shareholder John Joseph Dorsey bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $300,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

