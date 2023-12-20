IMC Chicago LLC Buys 171,994 Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

IMC Chicago LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) by 48.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 529,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,994 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC owned approximately 0.12% of ProShares UltraPro QQQ worth $18,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TQQQ. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 9,910.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 79.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 1,579.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 406.3% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ TQQQ opened at $50.47 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.27. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $51.06.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

