IMC Chicago LLC Cuts Position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN)

IMC Chicago LLC decreased its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN – Free Report) by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 520,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,740,999 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC owned approximately 2.67% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares worth $7,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,660,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 1.9% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 116,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $380,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares Price Performance

SPDN stock opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares has a twelve month low of $13.47 and a twelve month high of $16.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.44.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares (SPDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides daily inverse exposure to the S&P 500, a market-cap-weighted index of 500 US large-cap firms selected by the S&Ps index committee. SPDN was launched on Jun 8, 2016 and is managed by Direxion.

