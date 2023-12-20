IMC Chicago LLC Purchases 156,873 Shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD)

IMC Chicago LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD – Free Report) by 1,025.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,873 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC owned 8.32% of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas worth $10,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 30.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas during the first quarter worth approximately $567,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 212.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 7,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas during the first quarter worth approximately $705,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KOLD opened at $105.05 on Wednesday. ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas has a 1 year low of $19.03 and a 1 year high of $117.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.78.

The ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (KOLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides daily -2x exposure to an index that tracks natural gas by holding one second month futures contract at a time. KOLD was launched on Oct 4, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

