IMC Chicago LLC Purchases New Shares in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 271,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,266,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned 0.79% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 322.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 10,588.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period.

Get Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X alerts:

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA SPXL opened at $103.98 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a 52 week low of $58.61 and a 52 week high of $104.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 3.08.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.