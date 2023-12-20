IMC Chicago LLC Takes $9.66 Million Position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL)

IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 511,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,657,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 94.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000.

NYSEARCA:SOXL opened at $30.24 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a 52 week low of $8.74 and a 52 week high of $31.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.23 and a 200 day moving average of $22.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 4.08.

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

