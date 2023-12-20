ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd (TSE:IPA) Director Purchases C$13,834.00 in Stock

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd (TSE:IPA – Get Free Report) Director Mitchell Levine purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.38 per share, with a total value of C$13,834.00.
IPA is an innovation-driven, technology platform company that supports its pharmaceutical and biotechnology company partners in their quest to discover and develop novel, therapeutic antibodies against all classes of disease targets. The Company aims to transform the conventional, multi-vendor, product development model by bringing innovative and high-throughput, data-driven technologies to its partners, incorporating the advantages of diverse antibody repertoires with the Company’s therapeutic antibody discovery suite of technologies, to exploit antibodies of broad epitope coverage, multiple antibody formats, valency and size, and to discover antibodies against multiple/rare epitopes.
