Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Shares Gap Down to $41.51

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.51, but opened at $36.80. Immunovant shares last traded at $35.97, with a volume of 1,144,228 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on IMVT shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Immunovant from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Immunovant from $29.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Immunovant from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Immunovant from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised Immunovant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.14.

Get Immunovant alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IMVT

Immunovant Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 0.70.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.45). On average, research analysts forecast that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Immunovant news, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 3,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $107,026.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 411,260 shares in the company, valued at $13,481,102.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 3,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $107,026.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 411,260 shares in the company, valued at $13,481,102.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 4,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $168,244.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 330,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,217,566.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,705 shares of company stock worth $1,354,378 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Immunovant

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Immunovant by 47.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,748,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494,678 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Immunovant by 14.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,233,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,290,000 after purchasing an additional 764,530 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Immunovant by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,201,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,699,000 after buying an additional 264,133 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Immunovant by 27.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,967,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,538,000 after buying an additional 854,662 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Immunovant by 95.4% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,523,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,876,000 after buying an additional 1,231,925 shares during the period. 42.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Immunovant

(Get Free Report)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.