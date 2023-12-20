Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 9,205 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 13,209 shares.The stock last traded at $15.07 and had previously closed at $15.14.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.
Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.00 million. Indivior had a negative net margin of 22.57% and a positive return on equity of 370.37%. On average, equities analysts expect that Indivior PLC will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.
Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.
