Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 9,205 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 13,209 shares.The stock last traded at $15.07 and had previously closed at $15.14.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.00 million. Indivior had a negative net margin of 22.57% and a positive return on equity of 370.37%. On average, equities analysts expect that Indivior PLC will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Indivior in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Indivior in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Indivior by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 562,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Indivior by 2.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 97,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Indivior by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 287,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,257,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

