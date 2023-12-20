Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Sunday.

Separately, Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Information Services Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:III opened at $4.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Information Services Group has a 52-week low of $3.97 and a 52-week high of $5.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.78. The company has a market capitalization of $227.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.85.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Information Services Group had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $71.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.23 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Information Services Group will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Information Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,589,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Information Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,589,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Information Services Group by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Information Services Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 4,123,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,967,000 after acquiring an additional 66,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Information Services Group by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 239,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 61,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

