Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October (NYSEARCA:EOCT) Shares Purchased by WPWealth LLP

WPWealth LLP boosted its stake in Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October (NYSEARCA:EOCT – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,109 shares during the quarter. Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October makes up approximately 0.5% of WPWealth LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. WPWealth LLP owned approximately 0.05% of Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EOCT. Michael S. Ryan Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,651,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October in the 4th quarter valued at about $963,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October in the 1st quarter valued at about $627,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October in the 1st quarter valued at about $618,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October in the 3rd quarter valued at about $384,000.

Get Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October alerts:

Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October Trading Up 0.5 %

EOCT traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,353. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.16. Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October has a 1 year low of $21.06 and a 1 year high of $24.59.

Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October Company Profile

The Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October (EOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October (NYSEARCA:EOCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.