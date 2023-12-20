Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL) Shares Bought by BCS Wealth Management

BCS Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL – Free Report) by 41.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,716 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management owned about 0.33% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at $31,914,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 7.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 145,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 10,477 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 17.6% in the second quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 130,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 19,498 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 4.6% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 121,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,348 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the first quarter valued at about $2,263,000.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

Shares of IJUL stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.81. 2,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,441. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.91. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a 1-year low of $23.66 and a 1-year high of $26.92. The firm has a market cap of $186.87 million, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.45.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (IJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

