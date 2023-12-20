Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL) Shares Bought by BCS Wealth Management

BCS Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,374 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth $193,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

Shares of BATS BJUL traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.52. 19,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $349.69 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.25.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUL was launched on Aug 29, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

