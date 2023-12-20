Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR) Shares Sold by WPWealth LLP

WPWealth LLP cut its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) by 37.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,502 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March comprises about 1.0% of WPWealth LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. WPWealth LLP owned about 0.64% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March worth $2,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Nikulski Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Stock Down 0.0 %

PMAR traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $35.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,142 shares. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.98. The company has a market capitalization of $444.46 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.40.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

