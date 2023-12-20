Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires 2,870 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 3.3% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $17,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.04. 2,867,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,335,604. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $88.86 and a 1-year high of $100.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.77.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2816 per share. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

