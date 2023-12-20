Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires 4,290 Shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHRD. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Chord Energy by 50.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,888,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,278 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Chord Energy by 514.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,477,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,882 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,579,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Chord Energy by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,903,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,236,000 after acquiring an additional 349,592 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Chord Energy by 689.2% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 381,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,402,000 after acquiring an additional 333,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $169.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $221.00 price target on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chord Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.40.

Chord Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Chord Energy stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,007. Chord Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $117.05 and a 52-week high of $175.20. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $163.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by ($0.18). Chord Energy had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $840.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.94 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.20 EPS. Chord Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chord Energy Co. will post 19.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paul Korus sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.75, for a total value of $204,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,895,078.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chord Energy news, Director Paul Korus sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.75, for a total transaction of $204,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,895,078.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.19, for a total transaction of $507,570.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 220,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,238,380.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,210,513. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

See Also

