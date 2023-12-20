Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 778,215 VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 778,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,681,000. VanEck Floating Rate ETF makes up about 3.8% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC owned 1.81% of VanEck Floating Rate ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 653.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 31.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FLTR traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,869. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.20. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 1-year low of $24.32 and a 1-year high of $25.33.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

