Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Buys 137 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000.

MUB stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.18. 1,164,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,555,630. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.06. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.66.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

