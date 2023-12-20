Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Cuts Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 102,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,440 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF comprises 1.0% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $4,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 22,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Lowery Thomas LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC now owns 17,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. QP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XSVM traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.47. 20,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,074. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.04. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $41.79 and a 52-week high of $54.63. The stock has a market cap of $715.19 million, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.25.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

