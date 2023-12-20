Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Grows Stake in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Verra Mobility worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,543,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,514,000 after buying an additional 11,996,697 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Verra Mobility by 5.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,679,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,617,000 after purchasing an additional 796,360 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Verra Mobility by 17.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,602,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,583 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Verra Mobility by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,459,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,336,000 after purchasing an additional 84,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Verra Mobility by 58.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,792,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,393 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 193,252 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $3,907,555.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,492,441.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Price Performance

Shares of Verra Mobility stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,265. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.64. Verra Mobility Co. has a 12-month low of $13.19 and a 12-month high of $22.94. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 48.32, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 47.96% and a net margin of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $209.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.59 million. Analysts expect that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VRRM shares. UBS Group started coverage on Verra Mobility in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

