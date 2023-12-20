Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Has $21.28 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,944 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises 4.1% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC owned about 0.24% of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF worth $21,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,428.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

BATS MTUM traded up $0.91 on Wednesday, reaching $157.13. 200,539 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.39. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

