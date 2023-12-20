Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Has $22.51 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 749,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,330 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC owned 0.73% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $22,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GSIE. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 18,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GSIE traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,143. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $28.51 and a 1-year high of $32.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

