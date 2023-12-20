Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Has $5.39 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,180 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.0% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHY. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $195,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $20,110,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.2% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:SHY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.79. 886,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,390,133. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.48 and a twelve month high of $82.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.11.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2597 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.