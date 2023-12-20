Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Has $5.92 Million Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Lam Research accounts for 1.1% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 22.0% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Lam Research by 12.6% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Lam Research by 1,052.6% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 11.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $685.75.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 2,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.09, for a total transaction of $1,596,191.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,651,308.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,723 shares of company stock worth $15,336,032. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Stock Down 0.5 %

LRCX stock traded down $3.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $777.11. The stock had a trading volume of 195,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,931. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $397.06 and a one year high of $781.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $675.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $657.34. The company has a market capitalization of $102.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.54.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 27.56 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 27.20%.

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.