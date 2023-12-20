Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Increases Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 994 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in American Tower by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 129,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 6,153.8% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,601,000 after acquiring an additional 164,922 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in American Tower by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,721,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,094,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.93.

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE AMT traded up $1.39 on Wednesday, reaching $212.39. 620,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,130,950. The firm has a market cap of $99.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $188.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.97. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.58 and a fifty-two week high of $235.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 423.53%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

