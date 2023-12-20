Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Increases Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $268.10. 156,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,316,951. The company’s 50-day moving average is $243.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.96 and a 52-week high of $304.86. The firm has a market cap of $71.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.06). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,040.32% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $16.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.77 billion. On average, analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.81%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HCA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $345.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $324.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.62.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

