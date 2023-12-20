Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases 4,637 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,782 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,637 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,557,033 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,071,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237,616 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Intel by 98,521.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,956,394,000 after purchasing an additional 177,941,231 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,895,947 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,831,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166,976 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Intel by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 74,806,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,501,537,000 after purchasing an additional 20,836,219 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Intel by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 71,950,264 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,405,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,139 shares during the period. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. HSBC raised shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.97.

Intel Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.79. The stock had a trading volume of 7,300,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,800,824. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.57. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.73 and a 52-week high of $47.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.27 billion, a PE ratio of -116.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.