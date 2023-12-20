Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 51,283 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $11,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 101,863.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 970,159,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,408,525,000 after purchasing an additional 969,207,649 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,307.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,741,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $510,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404,774 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,353,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $810,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,591 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,851,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,212,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,341,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.51. The stock had a trading volume of 602,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,334,479. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.74 and a 12 month high of $111.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.40 and its 200 day moving average is $105.43.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

