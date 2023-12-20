Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 304,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,391 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $21,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 189,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,507,000 after purchasing an additional 6,026 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,856,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC raised its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 183,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,112,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:VIGI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,313. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $68.45 and a 12-month high of $78.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a $0.3743 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.