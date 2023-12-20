Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Takes Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 167,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,430,000. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC owned about 0.25% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JAAA. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 66,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 16,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

JAAA traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.45. The company had a trading volume of 223,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,714. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.07. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52 week low of $49.20 and a 52 week high of $51.38.

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

