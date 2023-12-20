Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Trims Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,582 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up about 4.5% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $23,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

BATS USMV traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $77.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,645,597 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.24. The firm has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.