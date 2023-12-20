Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,000 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CME. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in CME Group during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ CME traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $212.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,488. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.16. The stock has a market cap of $76.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.54 and a 52 week high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. Equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.51%.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total transaction of $64,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,347,461.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total transaction of $64,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,347,461.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $1,203,017.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,512,739.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,489 shares of company stock worth $4,697,527 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CME Group

About CME Group

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.