Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $232.75. The stock had a trading volume of 149,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,919. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $212.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.60. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $233.14. The stock has a market cap of $57.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

