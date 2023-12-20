Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 604,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,256 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 4.9% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $24,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KWB Wealth grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 32.6% in the second quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 1,770,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,476,000 after acquiring an additional 434,818 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $371,000. BCS Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 101,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 112,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 43,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 22,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

SPYV traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.40. The stock had a trading volume of 440,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,457,963. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.96. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $37.92 and a 1 year high of $46.59. The stock has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

