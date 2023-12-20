Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,173 shares during the quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $2,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 20.6% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.5% in the first quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.2% in the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.2% in the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.8% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 62.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPC has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities cut W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on W. P. Carey from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on W. P. Carey from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut W. P. Carey from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.60.

NYSE WPC traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $65.12. 224,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,385,769. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.36 and a fifty-two week high of $85.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.58%.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

