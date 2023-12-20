Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,850 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in 3M in the third quarter worth $28,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in 3M by 267.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in 3M in the second quarter worth $47,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.18. 649,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,620,288. 3M has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $129.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $58.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.96, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.99.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -44.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on 3M from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.10.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

