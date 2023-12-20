Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.17 Million Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $969,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 82.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 82,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,937,000 after acquiring an additional 4,438 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.46. The company had a trading volume of 239,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,453. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $66.47 and a twelve month high of $86.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.10 and its 200-day moving average is $75.35.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.