Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.63 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,702 shares during the quarter. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF makes up 0.7% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC owned 1.35% of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF worth $3,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FUMB. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 7,562.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,135,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,689,000 after buying an additional 1,120,741 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,979,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,498,000 after buying an additional 516,329 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,032,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 686.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 230,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after buying an additional 201,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,922,000.

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FUMB remained flat at $20.10 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,696. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $19.86 and a 52 week high of $20.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.98.

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Profile

The First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (FUMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of less than one year. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

