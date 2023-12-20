Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Has $39.34 Million Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 380,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,844 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 7.7% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $39,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 455.6% during the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.2% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 380.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.22. The stock had a trading volume of 581,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,962. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $112.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.