Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Has $47.36 Million Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 940,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,547 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF makes up approximately 9.2% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 1.41% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $47,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 66,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 16,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

Shares of JAAA stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.46. The stock had a trading volume of 300,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,408. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.07. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12 month low of $49.20 and a 12 month high of $51.38.

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

