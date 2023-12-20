Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Has $6.14 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.2% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $6,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 128.9% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IWS traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $116.15. The stock had a trading volume of 71,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,691. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $97.40 and a 1-year high of $116.84. The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.85.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

