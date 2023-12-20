Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $3.42 Million in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 70,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,422,000. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF makes up about 0.7% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,101,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,504,000 after acquiring an additional 279,580 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,034,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,105,000 after acquiring an additional 46,498 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,616,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,327,000 after acquiring an additional 75,075 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 769,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,814,000 after acquiring an additional 10,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 11,438.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 756,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,907,000 after acquiring an additional 749,924 shares during the last quarter.

FMB stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.50. The stock had a trading volume of 42,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,776. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.99. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $48.08 and a 52-week high of $51.63.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

