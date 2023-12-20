Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $443,000 in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 617.0% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter worth $36,000. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,582,518.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Truist Financial
Truist Financial Stock Up 0.2 %
NYSE TFC traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.78. 2,103,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,462,324. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $53.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $49.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12.
Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.
Truist Financial Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.
Truist Financial Profile
Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Truist Financial
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- It’s high time to take a look at HEICO Corporation
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- Super investors suddenly buying these stocks
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- The truth behind small-cap stocks and a dovish Federal Reserve
Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.