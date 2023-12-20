Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $443,000 in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 617.0% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter worth $36,000. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,582,518.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. HSBC initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.97.

Truist Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE TFC traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.78. 2,103,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,462,324. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $53.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $49.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

