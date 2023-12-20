Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,530 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $3,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 162,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,682,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 53,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,818,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,449,000 after purchasing an additional 263,919 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.81. 461,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,438,788. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.58. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.38 and a 1 year high of $59.83.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.243 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

