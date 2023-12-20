Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,379 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $669,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 225,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,530,000 after buying an additional 19,411 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.89. 862,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,754,257. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.63 and a 200 day moving average of $75.50. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.61 and a twelve month high of $77.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

