Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 757 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust accounts for about 0.7% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $3,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 749.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 65,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 58,043 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,768,000. Finally, Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 111,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 8,633 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLDM traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.36. The stock had a trading volume of 906,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,742. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $41.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.58.

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

