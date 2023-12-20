Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 8,133 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 399,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,133 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.47% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $18,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LMBS. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 37,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. O Connor Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 10,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Mainsail Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 59,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period.
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ LMBS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.26. 93,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,918. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $48.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.49.
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement
About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF
The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
