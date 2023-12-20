Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 8,133 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 399,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,133 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.47% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $18,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LMBS. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 37,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. O Connor Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 10,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Mainsail Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 59,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.26. 93,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,918. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $48.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.49.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.