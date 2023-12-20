Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,659 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Intel by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 378,413 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,654,000 after buying an additional 87,626 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,339 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its stake in Intel by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,456 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its stake in Intel by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 8,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $46.62 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.73 and a 1-year high of $47.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.65, a PEG ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.57.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is -125.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Mizuho upgraded Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.97.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Intel

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

